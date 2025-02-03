Doncaster named one of least eco-friendly places in UK in new study

Doncaster has been named as one of the least eco friendly places in the UK – ranking 99th out of a list of 100 cities.

The new study ranked places up and down the country on factors such as air quality, the number of parks, energy consumption and electric vehicle charging points.

But the findings make grim reading for Doncaster’s green credentials, with Hampshire coastal town Gosport the only place in the whole of Britain ranked lower.

Doncaster found itself second to the bottom in the rankings, with a score of 39.26.

The city’s worst ranking comes in Air Quality Index, ranking second to bottom, while its 2.97 parks per 10K people is the seventh highest in the nation.

Lancaster stands out as the greenest city in England, with an impressive 62.66 index score.

Large cities like Leeds and Birmingham face challenges in achieving high scores, the findings said.

The research, conducted by Aura Print, analysed seven key environmental factors to assess which cities in England are leading the sustainability charge.

These included air quality, parks per capita, electric vehicle (EV) charging points, household waste, recycling rates, greenhouse gas emissions, and annual energy consumption.

Each city got a score for each factor. These scores were adjusted and then combined using a special formula to create an overall ranking of the greenest cities.

The formula gave more importance to some factors than others when calculating the final score. This ensured that the things that matter most for a city to be eco-friendly had a bigger impact on the ranking.