Doncaster named in UK's top ten worst cities for CO2 emissions, new study finds

The survey reveals the UK cities with the highest levels of carbon dioxide emissions - and Doncaster was ranked 10th.

The study found the top 10 cities produce a combined total of 5,159 kt of CO2 on average in a 1-year period.

London, Birmingham and Leeds were the top three CO2 emission cities, with Glasgow, Sheffield and Edinburgh next on the list.

CO2 emissions in Doncaster are among the highest in the UK, a survey has found.

The top ten was completed by Manchester, Bradford, Wakefield and then Doncaster.

Experts at Utility Bidder carried out the research to reveal the UK cities with the highest CO2 emissions, the sectors producing the most CO2 emissions, and the UK cities where residents can be named the most eco-conscious.

It found that Doncaster produced a total of 1,814 kt of CO2, with London topping the list with a figure of nearly 30,000.