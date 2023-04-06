The community succeeded in retrieving 30 bags of litter from the streets, playing fields and green areas within one hour.

Led by Lea Pedley, Armthorpe Parish Council organised the project known locally as Bitter About Litter.

The scheme was part of a national initiative known as the Great British Spring Clean, which was created by charity group Keep Britain Tidy.

Age was no barrier for the litter pick

Local figures got involved in the litter pick including Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, Armthorpe Parish Councillors, City of Doncaster Councillors and South Yorkshire Police.

Some 40 children from Shaw Wood Academy joined along with caregivers and teachers, and mascot the ‘Litter Critter’.

Speaking on the event, Dame Rosie said: “What a fantastic event to join for the Great British Spring Clean, it was great to see all the children so involved and enthusiastic about making our planet a cleaner place to live.”

In the litter picking hub, children could request what changes they would like to see happen in their local community.

Litter pickers are photo bombed

Lea Pedley, who organised the event, created a Retro Rubbish Museum which included some of the oldest items she has found on her solo litter picks.

She picks the village on an almost daily basis, documenting her sessions on social media.

Retro Rubbish was created with an aim to show children how long some litter can stay in the environment before decomposing.

Lea Pedley, Armthorpe Parish Council’s Community Cleanup Champion, said:

The litter picking team

“I’m so unbelievably proud of the children’s efforts. They showed fantastic enthusiasm today, really inspiring and gives hope that our community has strong willed eco warriors amongst us! I always enjoy working alongside Shaw Wood Academy, especially the dedicated Eco Club run by Ms Hackney.

During school holidays, Armthorpe Parish Council holds regular clean up mornings along with other activities.

One regular attendee is four-year-old Logan, who has been called the ‘Littlest Litter Picker’.

At the recent Pride of Armthorpe Awards, he won the Inspirational Young Person of the Year award for his efforts.

