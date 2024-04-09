Doncaster is in the top ten cities most at risk from flash floods

New data has revealed the top ten cties across the UK which are most at risk of flash floods, with Doncaster coming in fourth place.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The research conducted by insurance experts Howden Insurance used Google Keyword Planner to analyse nationwide Google keyword volumes for flood-related terms to determine which cities are the most prepared for flash flooding. The study examined the number of searches on 16 flood-related terms across 12 months.

On average, residents in the UK search for flood-related terms 179 times a month per 100,000 residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents living in Doncaster searched 390 time a month per 100,000 residents.

Doncaster is in the top ten cities most at risk from flash floods.Doncaster is in the top ten cities most at risk from flash floods.
Doncaster is in the top ten cities most at risk from flash floods.

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance commented on the findings: “With many UK residents feeling the increased rainfall in February, some will be looking for the best way to protect their homes, such as adding flood barriers to doorways or using air brick covers to prevent water entering the home through ventilation.

“Residents in Loughborough have already experienced many devastating floods so it is natural that they would be searching for ways to improve the flood defenses on their homes the most.

“Those living in Glasgow would appear to be least concerned about flooding, however it is always advisable wherever you live in the UK, to know about the flood risks in your local area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Readers worried about flooding can use this helpful website to check for flooding in their area https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.

*Google Keyword Planner was used to determine the average nationwide search volumes for flood-related terms. Terms used included but were not limited to “Flood Risk,” “Flooding,” and “Floodwall.”

Related topics:DoncasterGoogleResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.