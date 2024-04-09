Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The research conducted by insurance experts Howden Insurance used Google Keyword Planner to analyse nationwide Google keyword volumes for flood-related terms to determine which cities are the most prepared for flash flooding. The study examined the number of searches on 16 flood-related terms across 12 months.

On average, residents in the UK search for flood-related terms 179 times a month per 100,000 residents.

Residents living in Doncaster searched 390 time a month per 100,000 residents.

Doncaster is in the top ten cities most at risk from flash floods.

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance commented on the findings: “With many UK residents feeling the increased rainfall in February, some will be looking for the best way to protect their homes, such as adding flood barriers to doorways or using air brick covers to prevent water entering the home through ventilation.

“Residents in Loughborough have already experienced many devastating floods so it is natural that they would be searching for ways to improve the flood defenses on their homes the most.

“Those living in Glasgow would appear to be least concerned about flooding, however it is always advisable wherever you live in the UK, to know about the flood risks in your local area.”

Readers worried about flooding can use this helpful website to check for flooding in their area https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.