Doncaster Council set to approve “resilient” six-year flood risk management strategy

On Wednesday (11 October), cabinet members will vote whether to approve a Local Flood Risk Management Strategy to last until 2029.

The strategy is similar to those in place, but sets out five key aims to prevent severe damages from flooding.

Several areas in Doncaster are at high risk of flooding, with five major incidents since 2000.

Doncaster Council is the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) in the borough, dealing with issues such as surface runoff and ground water flooding.

Where the main rivers flood, responsibility lies with the Environment Agency.

The council’s five aims for flood risk management will be: