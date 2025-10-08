Doncaster could be underwater by 2100 according to new climate change flood map

Doncaster could be underwater by 2100, a shock new climate change flood map produced by scientists has predicted.

Rising sea levels could plunge more than 100 million buildings underwater by in as little as 75 years, scientists have warned.

The experts in Canada estimated how many buildings in Africa, Southeast Asia and Central and South America would be flooded by different sea level changes.

Their assessment found that sea level rises of just 1.6 feet (0.5 metres) would flood three million buildings in the global south alone.

Researchers at McGill University in Montreal say that much of this destruction is now practically unavoidable.

Co-author Professor Natalya Gomez says: 'Sea level rise is a slow, but unstoppable consequence of warming that is already impacting coastal populations and will continue for centuries.

'People often talk about sea level rising by tens of centimetres, or maybe a meter, but in fact it could continue to rise for many meters if we don't quickly stop burning fossil fuels.'

Scientists have used satellite maps to work out how many buildings would be destroyed if sea levels rise between 0.5 metres (red) and 20 metres (yellow). In the worst-case scenario, over 100 million buildings would be flooded in the global south alone

The researchers focused their analysis on the Global South - the bottom half of the world comprising Africa, Southeast Asia and Central and South America - but they've created a map showing what flooding would look like worldwide.

In their first large-scale, building-by-building assessment of its kind, the researchers combined high-resolution satellite information and elevation data.

Using this, they were able to estimate how many buildings would be inundated under various sea level scenarios, from increases of 1.6 feet (0.5 metres) up to 65 feet (20 metres).

As the climate warms, sea levels rise due to the melting of polar ice sheets and glaciers, as well as the fact that water in the oceans expands as it heats up.

Scientists currently believe that 1.6 feet of sea level rise will occur even if governments around the world take rapid measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

When this occurs, the researchers predict that millions of buildings will be permanently plunged underwater, with many more placed within the high tide mark.

The researchers' flooding map shows that large parts of UK coastal towns, such as Great Yarmouth, will be permanently underwater, while massive areas of cities like London will be beneath the high tide mark.

In an absolute worst-case scenario, entire regions of the UK would be completely swallowed by the waves.

Cambridge, Peterborough, York, Hull, and even Doncaster would be permanently underwater, according to the maps.

Meanwhile, large parts of major towns and cities such as Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol, Glasgow and London would be submerged while high tides would reach the outskirts of Manchester and Leeds.

Professor Eric Galbraith, another study co-author, says: 'We all rely on goods, foods and fuels that pass through ports and coastal infrastructure exposed to sea level rise.

'Disruption of this essential infrastructure could play havoc with our globally interconnected economy and food system.'

Previous studies have suggested that Doncaster could become a coastal town by as early as 2050

Climate Central said waters will travel up the Humber, pushing several low-lying areas on its banks under the flood level, encompassing Doncaster, Scunthorpe, Howden and Selby.

A map, published by Climate Central, shows that the majority of the borough – including Thorne, Bentley, Armthorpe and Cantley - could be underwater by the year 2050.

The map shows floodwater from the North Sea and the River Humber engulfing huge areas of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire – with Doncaster right on the edge of the surging waters.

In 2019, a report found the UK to be among the top 20 countries most likely to be impacted by subsequent surging sea levels if global temperatures continued to rise as predicted.