Doncaster chosen for new site of innovative 'green hydrogen' fuel source

Dame Rosie Winterton MP visited the new Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) site off Wheatley Hall Road

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton visited the new Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) site off Wheatley Hall Road to discuss green technologies of the future.

CPH2 is a leading developer of Membrane-Free Electrolysers which is designed to produce green hydrogen and pure oxygen in a ‘sustainable manner and at any scale’.

The company opened its Technology Innovation Centre in Doncaster in 2018 and following a period of rapid growth moved to a new 29,000 square foot research, development and production facility in August 2021.

CEO Jon Duffy, and co-founder Dr. Nigel Williamson welcomed Dame Rosie to take a tour of the new facility at the Parkside Business Park.

Dame Rosie viewed several of the 1MW Membrane-Free Electrolysers in production along with meeting some of the team of chemists and process safety engineers.

Dame Rosie Winterton said, “My visit to the new Clean Power Hydrogen facility in Parkside Business Park was enlightening and educational and I was deeply impressed by CPH2’s innovation and progress in creating an important part of the solution to our reliance on carbon intensive sources of energy.

“The approach the business has taken in developing the green hydrogen generating equipment is ingenious and I am proud that the Company calls Doncaster its home as it looks to grow the business.

“It was insightful to learn how this technology is ready to contribute not just to the UK’s net-zero ambitions but to global carbon emission reduction targets through a robust export strategy, providing a fantastic boost for local employment and the region’s supply chains.

“I look forward to following the successes of the company going forward and wish them all the best as they continue to facilitate the production of green hydrogen throughout the UK.”

Jon Duffy, CEO of CPH2 said: “We’re proud to support the UK HFCA’s Road to COP26 campaign and to engage with Dame Rosie Winterton who has supported the South Yorkshire region in the development of hydrogen generated electricity.