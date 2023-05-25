Doncaster Council has celebrated the planting of over 100,000 trees across the borough since 2021.

In the last tree planting season alone, from November to March, 34,000 trees have been planted.

Of these, over 21,000 were planted by local schools as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

This event saw over 45 schools planting Tiny Forests, copses, boundary hedgerows and single trees in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Youngsters celebrating planting

Local businesses and residents also did their part with 4,452 individual initiatives.

This includes one initiative by Holme Hall Quarry in Stainton in which nearly 4,000 trees were planted.

There were also 4,828 instances of large-scale council planting and community planting.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “Our officers have worked tirelessly over the past six months to maximise the number of trees planted during the prime planting season that the winter period allows.

“We have a long way to go to reach the one million-mark but I am proud of the enthusiasm by which communities have got on board with the target we set back in 2021 to see a million trees planted across Doncaster by 2031.

“I want to pay particular thanks to the 45 schools who answered our call this tree planting season. Not only were we able to maximise local school land – often perfect locations for tree planting – but we were also able to share our enthusiasm with the school children who will be the long-term guardians of these trees.

“The Climate and Biodiversity emergency I declared in 2019 is and will remain one of the top priorities for City of Doncaster Council, and this tree planting proactivity marks a significant piece of work in this area.”

The council was aided in its planting by a series of successful funding applications.

These include £50,000 from the Grow Back Greener Challenge Fund, £140,000 from the Local Authority Treescapes Fund and £221,000 from the Emergency Tree Fund.

Cabinet member for sustainability and waste, Cllr Mark Houlbrook, said: “It was a delight to be out and about visiting and taking part in the planting of trees across the City of Doncaster.

“The students and members of the public I came across were all incredibly passionate about getting stuck-in and doing what they could to help-out. Most of the trees that were planted would not have been so without the help of so many people and I want to congratulate everyone involved for their hard work, for their passion, and for their commitment.

“If you haven’t done so already, let us know via our tree planting register if you have planted a tree over the past few months and haven’t already registered the tree. This will allow us to keep up-to-date and allow us to plan out the spread of trees across the city. Finally, help us to protect and nurture the new trees, so that our future generations will be able to enjoy them!”

Focus will now turn to maintaining the trees which have been planted and preparing in advance for the next tree planting season.