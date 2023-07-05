Doncaster buses produce fewer emissions – as passenger journeys tumble

The Local Government Association said buses can play a "huge role in reducing carbon and other harmful emissions".

Bus emissions data is measured by the equivalent amount of oil the journeys would have produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Department for Energy Security and Net Zero figures show buses in Doncaster produced 3.7 thousand tonnes of oil equivalent (ktoe) in 2021.

Bus emissions data is measured by the equivalent amount of oil the journeys would have produced

In 2011, a decade earlier, buses in the area emitted 7.1 ktoe.

The fall in emissions follows a significant reduction in people using buses.

Passengers in South Yorkshire completed 53 million journeys in the year to March 2022, the latest Department for Transport figures show. But in 2011-12, 112 million journeys were made – a decrease of 53 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK, buses emitted 815 ktoe in 2021 – substantially down from the 1,372 ktoe produced a decade earlier.

Passenger journeys are not the only factor when considering the total emissions buses produce.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: "Buses can play a huge role in reducing carbon and other harmful emissions as well as congestion, with a fully loaded double-decker bus being able to take 75 cars off the road.

"We need to reverse the decline in bus services and passenger numbers to help meet the country’s net-zero targets and keep our roads flowing and people and business connected. To help achieve this, the Government should fully commit to delivering its National Bus Strategy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also showed an uptick in emissions from all vehicles on the UK's roads – more than 35 million tonnes of oil equivalent was produced across the country in 2021, up from 32 million in 2020 but still below every other year since records began in 2005.

In Doncaster, all vehicles emitted 260 ktoe in 2021. Personal transport, which includes all cars, buses and motorcycles, accounted for 47 per cent of this, while freight transport accounted for 53 per cent.

Petrol cars produced 63 ktoe, and diesel cars 54 ktoe.

The Department for Transport said directly linking reduced emissions with passenger numbers is "incorrect".