Doncaster arts centre moves closer to its Net Zero ambitions

A Doncaster arts centre is moving closer to its Net Zero ambitions, bosses have announced.

The Point in South Parade – home of darts, Doncaster’s Centre of Excellence for Creative Health and Learning, is well on its way to meeting its goal of being Net Zero by 2030.

The local charity secured half a million pounds worth of funding from Arts Council England, VCSE Energy Efficiency Scheme (Central Government) and City of Doncaster Council for phase one of a capital programme at its city centre building.

As a trusted Doncaster organisation responding directly to the needs of local residents, and as one of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio Organisations, darts takes its role very seriously and is conscious of its responsibility to advocate and to share best practice for environmental responsibility.

darts has swapped older gas boilers for new air source heat pumps and heat recovery ventilation.

To get the best efficiency from these, underfloor heating has been installed, insulation and draught-proofing added, and original Georgian windows have been refurbished and poorer quality C20th windows replaced with heritage grade double glazing.

Solar panels have been added to the newer parts of the building which will generate around a third of the previous electricity demand.

darts is partnering with sustainable building experts – LEDA (Leeds Environmental Design Associates) and collaborating with local companies to deliver and supply the work and materials to meet the building’s needs. Low-carbon options have been identified such as wood fibre insulation, with lime plaster finish to the walls.

darts CEO, Duncan Robertshaw, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to future proof our beautiful building for future generations. The Point is a Centre of Excellence for Creative Health and Learning and each year 50,000 visitors take part in high quality arts, culture, health, and education programmes here. This project will significantly improve heating and ventilation throughout The Point, ensuring we can continue supporting people at all stages of their lives, and increase participation in meaningful creative activities in our local community for years to come.”

The Point is a Grade II Listed Building, and darts has worked closely with City of Doncaster Council to ensure we are enhancing and protecting our building’s heritage, using a combination of new technology and traditional crafts and materials to protect and preserve the original details and character of three 18th Century town houses.

Insight from Doncaster Civic Trust and Doncaster Archives has allowed darts to discover more about the history of the buildings and the people who lived here. It is believed that the architect, William Lindley – who is responsible for the design of many notable Doncaster buildings – designed the houses along with Denison House and the Pillared Houses on South Parade. darts will be running tours as part of Heritage Open Week in September – book via www.wearedarts.org.uk or Eventbrite.

Relaunch – The Point for Hire

darts will be relaunching The Point at a special event in November 2025 where guests can see a showcase of newly decorated rooms available for hire for meetings, creative workshops, events, conferences and more. Cafe and catering options will also be available.

For sneak peek tours before the Relaunch date, or to find out more about this programme or the Relaunch Event, please contact [email protected]