With weather warnings issued to areas across the UK, many people are starting to worry about flooding and the damage it can cause to property.

On average, residents in the UK search for flood-related terms 179 times a month per 100,000 residents.

The top ten areas most worried about flooding are: Loughborough, Lincoln, Derby, Burton upon Trent, Worcester, Harrogate, Doncaster, Chesterfield, Oxford and Hereford.

The study has found that residents of Loughborough are the most likely to Google information and tips on flooding. It was discovered on average, every month, there are 661 searches per 100,000 residents related to flooding in Loughborough.

It was revealed that the top flood-related term searched by residents was ‘flood warning’. With the chaos brought on by the floods in January, it is unsurprising that residents are worried about future flooding.

Lincoln residents were revealed as the second most concerned about flooding. In Lincoln, there are 509 monthly searches related to flooding and flood warnings per 100,000 residents. The most searched term in Lincoln was ‘flood warning’. Those living in Lincoln are more likely to experience flooding as many parts of the city are below sea level, putting many homes at risk of flooding even during drier months.

The third most flood-concerned citizens were revealed to be those living in Derby. The study shows that those residing in Derby are searching for flood-related terms 506 times a month on average per 100,000 residents. Residents in Derby survived a lot of flooding during 2023, with residents searching for the term ‘flood warning’ the most, however, the second most searched flood-related term was ‘flooding near me.’

The River Trent is known for swelling its banks and causing flood damage to the homes and the surrounding area in Burton Upon Trent. The study revealed that Burton Upon Trent was revealed as the fourth most worried about flooding in the UK. Those living in Burton Upon Trent have been revealed to search on average 501 times a month per 100,000 residents for flood-related terms on Google.

The data showed that Worcester is the fifth most flood-concerned city, searching on average 455 times per 100,000 residents every month. Worcester was a victim of major floods during January 2024, and, as it is located on the River Severn, residents are sure to be fearful of flash floods and heavy rains.

The data revealed that those living in Glasgow have been revealed as the least concerned about flooding in the UK. It was revealed that on average, those living in Glasgow only search 49 times a month per 100,000 residents for flood-related terms. The most searched term in Glasgow was revealed to be “flooding” with “flood warning” being the second most searched term.

Belfast has been revealed as the second least flood-concerned city in the UK, the data shows that on average, each mont,h residents search 54 times a month per 100,000 residents for flooding terms. Residents in Belfast were found to search for the term “flooding” the most often.

The third city that is least concerned about flooding was revealed as East Kilbride residents were revealed to search 62 times a month on average per 100,000 residents for flood-related terms in the city. The last major flood to hit East Kilbride was in August 2021, which might be why those in East Kilbride are less concerned about the impact of floods than other parts of the UK.

The fourth and fifth cities least concerned about flooding were revealed as Newtownabbey and Hamilton. In Newtownabbey, residents searched for flood-related terms on average 62 times per 100,000 monthly. However, residents living in Hamilton were revealed to search 63 times a month per 100,000 residents.

A spokesperson for QR Code Generator https://qrfy.com/ has commented: "Following the warmest start to May on record, the sunshine is set to end. With the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, people across the UK are becoming increasingly worried about the possibility of flooding, looking for the best ways to protect their homes, such as adding flood barriers to doorways or using air brick covers to prevent water from entering the home through ventilation.

"It's no surprise to see Loughborough at the top of the list, with the town having already experienced severe flooding earlier in the year. While people in Glasgow are the least concerned about flooding, it is always important to make sure you are up to date with any local weather warnings so that you can take proper precautions. You can sign up for flood warnings from the Met Office to make sure you never miss one."

Readers worried about flooding can use this helpful website to check for flooding in their area.