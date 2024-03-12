Digital passes for household waste recycling centres in Doncaster launched.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Residents will be able to apply for their free digital account where they can apply for a vehicle, and pedestrian pass, replacing the current permits that are currently in place.

The digital pass system will mean that residents no longer need a permit windscreen badge to visit recycling centres once registered.



Instead, ANPR technology will be used for an automated pass scheme. This will be more convenient for residents with reduced wait times, freeing up staff to provide more assistance, and allowing residents to manage their accounts 24/7.



Bookings for visits such as ‘one-off’ tips and asbestos will also be made using the digital account, enabling residents to book appointments at their convenience.

As well as offering an easier way to visit the recycling centres, the digital passes will allow residents to visit recycling centres in Barnsley as part of a joint partnership working agreement with Barnsley Council.

Initially, both digital and paper passes will be accepted at the recycling centres, though residents are encouraged to apply for a digital account.

Coun Mark Houlbrook, Cabinet member for Sustainability and Waste said: “Making our Household Waste Recycling Centre passes digital forms part of our ongoing work to offer a better user experience for residents attending the recycling centres.

“Not only will residents no longer need to display windscreen passes but we hope that the change will make recycling waste at the sites seamless and a better overall experience for everyone.

“While the shift to digital will feel like a big change to residents, the sign-up process will be simpler than the current system and will broaden the range of vehicles allowed into sites, making them more accessible to residents.

“By initially introducing the digital passes alongside the paper versions, we hope to iron out any problems residents may face before the scheme goes completely digital later in the year and we believe this will greatly benefit residents in the long run.”