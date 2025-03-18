Data reveals how Doncaster compares to other Yorkshire councils when charging most for bulky waste collections

Doncaster waste management experts at BusinessWaste.co.uk have undertaken research to find out and compare the bulky waste charges for all 382 councils across the UK.

The research uncovers the minimum charges for bulky waste collection, price per item, fridge charges, and any discounts offered by councils.

Taking the top spot for the council with the highest minimum charge in Yorkshire and the Humber is Bradford City Council at £50. The council’s collection service is limited to three items and no discounts are provided for residents.

The council’s collection service doesn’t include fridges and these are priced at £18 per collection.

In second place is East Riding of Yorkshire Council with a minimum charge of £39 for between one to five items. The price rises to £78 for six to ten items and fridges are included within the collection service. The council which covers Hull, Pocklington and Goole among other towns and cities doesn’t offer a discount to residents.

North Yorkshire Council takes third place with a minimum charge of £35, this covers two items. The council offers a discount for those who receive a means-tested council tax reduction and fridges are included within the service.

In Doncaster the minimum charge for one item is £25 with discounts available, and the removal of fridges is included.

The research also uncovered that Yorkshire and The Humber has the third lowest charge in the UK at £22.91. Northern Ireland has the lowest average minimum charge of only £5.97, while the South East is the region with the highest average minimum charge for bulky waste collection at £44.81 – a huge difference of 651%.

Further Findings:

Three Yorkshire and the Humber councils offer three collections: Hull City Council, Leeds City Council and North Lincolnshire Council.

Kirklees Borough Council offers the lowest minimum charge for a paid for service at £11.

More information can be found here: https://www.businesswaste.co.uk/news/uk-council-bulky-waste-collection-costs/