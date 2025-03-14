Council say environmental assessment is required for proposed Hooton Roberts solar farm

An environmental assessment will be required if plans are submitted for a new solar farm at Hooton Roberts.

While Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council say that the proposed development at Firsby Lane, on its own, does not meet the threshold for an environmental impact assessment (EIA), they note that when combined with the separate Whitestone Solar Farm, the two projects would require a full EIA.

The screening process is an important step in assessing the potential environmental impacts of the development and ensuring the project meets the necessary planning regulations.

ILOS Energy, the company behind the proposal, has also been conducting a non-statutory consultation to gather feedback from local residents ahead of their formal submission to the council. The consultation, which opened in late February 2025, focuses on gaining input from the community to shape the final design of the project.

The solar farm would support the UK’s transition to low-carbon energy generation, and ILOS Energy has highlighted plans for ecological enhancements, including additional planting, wildflower seeding, and other measures to ensure biodiversity gains.

While no formal planning application has been submitted yet, the council advises that residents will be notified if either the Firsby Lane proposal or the Whitestone Solar Farm moves forward, and public comments will be welcomed at that time.