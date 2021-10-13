Callous killers left hedgehogs mutilated in Doncaster park

Volunteers from Friends of Sandall Park say eight hedgehogs have been found dead over the past week, some with horrific injuries.

A spokesperson for the group said the police were being informed about their concerns.

She said: “We don't believe their deaths have been natural, nor do we believe they have been killed by a fox, badger or dog.

One of the hedgehogs found dead in Sandall Park.

“One was horribly injured with a twisted mangled jaw. Animals would have gone for the flesh not broken it's jaw - had they been able to uncurl it.

“A few have been found but with no injuries whatsoever - some would argue natural causes.

“Two were in the middle of the lake at 'pongy corner' where all the debris gathers.

"They were beyond the debris so hadn't fallen in, they'd have been near the edge trying to climb out.

“They are good swimmers so would have tried to get to the edge.

" This to me is the final evidence that someone is killing them - they were lobbed into the lake either already injured and so drowned or were dead already. Two hedgehogs decided to swim across the lake together? I don't think so.

“Suffice to say that FoSP believe someone is injuring and killing hedgehogs in the park and we are taking steps to get to the bottom of it.”