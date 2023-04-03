Artists explore our changing planet in a new exhibition at The Point in Doncaster

As our landscapes, weather, and way of life changes with it, a new exhibition from West Yorkshire Print Workshop, entitled Our World, Our Crisis, asks questions about how we live and reflects on the passing of time, our changing landscape and our relationship with it.

In this exhibition of works selected from printmakers, film makers and textile artists, questions arise about how our places have changed and how we look at our natural world. Six artists from across the UK: Tracy Hill, Andrew Warburton, Liadin Cooke, Sarah Duncan, Jemma Gunning and Clare Carter; respond to our changing landscapes and our place in the world through their artistic practice.

Works on display include representations of fires in the Amazon and a hand tufted rug which draws attention to the increase of colossal icebergs, breaking off from Antarctica in ‘calving events’ as a result of climate change. Changes to UK landscapes are also represented, including the threat to our wetlands from urbanisation and perceptions of wetlands as ‘wasted lands’, as well as the threat to our woodlands from HS2.

Standing Ash by Tracy Hill, 2017

Clare Alton-Fletcher, Director at West Yorkshire Print Workshop (the biggest open access printmaking workshop in Yorkshire based in Mirfield and Huddersfield – think rollers, presses, inks and hand pulled original prints) says,

“We are thrilled to have such talented artists take part in this exhibition drawing attention to our changing landscapes and our changing relationship with our climate and world around us. The Point Gallery is a beautiful space in South Yorkshire to show these works.”

The exhibition is attempting to reduce its own carbon footprint with the use of recycled paper for exhibition information, environmentally friendly exhibition panels and off-setting carbon emissions created to get the works to The Point by planting a new dye garden in Mirfield and reducing energy usage at West Yorkshire Print Workshop itself later this year.