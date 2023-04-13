Application for solar farm in Micklebring unanimously approved by planning committee

On Tuesday, Doncaster Council’s planning committee unanimously supported an application from Climate ER to build a solar farm and battery energy storage system.

Foredoles Farm House in Marsh Hill, Micklebring will be home to the new farm known as Mere Flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm will have an energy capacity of 49.9MW, allowing it to power 13,500 local homes.

Solar farm plans approved

This equates to 11 percent of the entire borough.

The application received 15 oppositions including from a Rotherham councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issues raised included loss of agricultural land, impacts upon ecology, noise during construction, impacts upon local views, road safety in respect of glint and glare and loss of access to the countryside.

However, all consultations from council departments and other groups received no oppositions.

Planning officers also raised that while the public currently use the land, it is not a formal public right of way.

Committee heard that the proposal does not technically align with Doncaster Council’s Local Plan due to the site being on green belt land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the benefits are considered to outweigh this due to it helping to achieve the council’s goals to be carbon neutral by 2040.

Landscaping will also be undertaken in the area including new hedgerow planting and the creation of ponds and wildlife areas.

The farm is planned to run for 40 years, after which stage it will be decommissioned unless another application is lodged for it to continue.

After it is decomissioned, the land will be able to be fully restored to its prior condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in support of the application, Owen Sayward, Climate ER CEO said:

“This is an excellent opportunity to produce clean, green solar electricity right here in the Doncaster area as part of the council’s commitment to combat the climate emergency.”

“We have listened carefully to feedback from the local community to ensure visual impact is minimised through careful design of the solar farm and extensive new hedge planting.”