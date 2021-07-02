England fan from Doncaster bags ticket for Euro 2020 quarter final in Rome

Musician Joel Phillips now lives in mainland Europe – and so is able to travel across the Continent to tomorrow night’s clash with Ukraine in Italy.

Joel, 29, a member of indie band The Kecks, now lives in Hamburg in Germany and said he was the only Englishman in the pub when Gareth Southgate’s side beat their old foes 2-0 in Tuesday’s last 16 game.

Because of Itay’s coronavirus restrictions, most England fans will be unable to attend the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Phillips will be flying the flag for England in Rome. (Photo: Joel Phillips/Twitter).

“I heard about the English fans not being able to get over so had a look on the Uefa website and they had tickets available, so I just bought one immediately and I’m working the rest out as I go along!,” he said.

“Figured I needed to do my bit and roar the boys on as the Barmy Army couldn’t travel.

“I’m flying out (Friday) evening. I think there’s a massive expat community in Europe… so I think it will still be pumping.

“You can go anywhere on Earth and still find some pals to ‘Vindaloo’ along with! I’ll be making an extra effort to lift the noise!”

The Embassy of Italy in London said that only travellers who can prove they arrived in Italy six days previously, had gone through fives days of quarantine and had a negative post-isolation Covid test will be allowed into the stadium.

Its statement added that even travellers who are not required to quarantine – such as those passing through Italy for less than 36 hours or for brief work visits – will not be allowed entry to the Stadio Olimpico.

It added: “Anyone who is found to be failing to observe quarantine will be punished as laid down by the law.

“Fans based in the UK should therefore not travel to Italy to attend the match on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome ”