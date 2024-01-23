Empowering adults with autism and learning disabilities: The Multiply Programme in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This innovative initiative is dedicated to supporting adults over the age of 19 with autism and/or learning disabilities in enhancing their numeracy skills, building employability skills, and gaining confidence for entering the workforce.

The Multiply Programme is tailored for individuals across the Doncaster area who are over the age of 19 and have autism and/or learning disabilities.

The project's primary objective is to provide short-term interventions, offering one-to-one or small group support to boost numeracy skills while concurrently fostering employability skills and confidence for future employment.

The Multiply project provides comprehensive support, including assistance with money management, employability skill development, workplace confidence building, and enhancement of numeracy skills.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for the Multiply Programme, individuals must:

Live in the Doncaster area

Have less than a level 2 Maths qualification

Be over the age of 19

Have autism and/or a learning disability

Currently not in education

Can be unemployed or employed to access the course

How to Access the Programme: