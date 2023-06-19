Emotional tributes and memorial ride for dad killed in Doncaster motorbike crash

43-year-old dad Sean Kershaw, died following a collision with a car in Hangman Stone Lane last Tuesday afternoon.

His family have paid emotional tributes following the tragedy and have also launched an appeal to find a mystery individual who left flowers and a card at the scene of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, bikers will ride from Mr Kershaw’s home in Castleford to a bikers’ cafe to pay their respects.

Biker Sean Kershaw died in a road collision in Doncaster, with mystery tributes left at the scene of the tragedy.

Mr Kershaw’s grieving daughter Ellie is trying to track down a member of the public, known only as Rich, who left a sympathy card at the scene with the message: “You were riding so sensibly, you didn’t deserve this.

"Sorry we couldn’t save you, rest easy in a better place, Rich.”

She said: "My dad died in a motorbike accident on his way home from work. We’ve come down to give him flowers and this card and some flowers were already there.

“Does anyone know who this could be?

"I just want to thank him for being there for my dad when he most needed it, please share this around, this is all we have to go on.”

Son in law Jack Latto said: “That’s all we have to go on and I really want to know who this is so we can thank them.”

"I will never be able to put into context the amount of hurt and extreme sadness I’m feeling right now.

"Anyone that met him knows how much of a kind and generous soul he truly was.

“He would never ever turn down helping anyone, but not once did he bat an eyelid in helping me.

“You’ve taught me so much in the last two years mate and I’m extremely proud to be part of your family. You are honestly the bestest friend I’ve ever had and I’ll cherish that forever.

“Until we ride again my mate, forever and always.”

Bikers are being asked to join the tribute which will leave Mr Kershaw’s home in Castleford tomorrow from 6.30pm and will travel to Squires Bikers Cafe in Leeds.

A spokesman for Northern Ride Support said: “I want his street packed with bikers to make this a very special moment for his family.”

The postcode for the house is WF10 1QP with riders asked to gather from approximately 6pm.

South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit is still appealing for footage and information after the crash, which took place at around 3pm last Tuesday.

A spokesman said: “As our investigation continues, anyone with information that may help is asked to call 101 quoting incident 649 of 13 June. You can also contact us via our online portal, which can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/”