Emotional plea to find cute dog rescued from notorious Romanian death shelter forever home in Doncaster

9-year-old Elton was brought to the UK after being saved from death at a shelter in Eastern Europe where stray and unwanted dogs are killed.

But since arriving at Doncaster’s Mayflower Animal Sanctuary in 2020 he is still looking for a permanent home – and volunteers have launched a fresh appeal to find him new owners.

Denise Ramsell, who rescued Elton from Romania to bring him to Mayflower said: “He was one of many dogs saved from a mass kill.

An emotional plea has been made to find Elton a permanent home.

“The notorious Breasta shelter is reknowned for mass kills of innocent dogs who have been caught on the streets and many Europeans try to move dogs into private shelters before the kill date.

“Of course, not all can be saved as there isn't the space in private shelters and there is a cost.”

In September 2020 Denise, brought Elton to the Bawtry sanctuary along with other dogs.

Since then, hundreds of dogs have arrived in Mayflower and have been adopted.

But not Elton – and the sanctuary is currently full and unable to take in other dogs until some move on.

She said: “Maybe because he's a bigger dog and nine years old or because he's not fluffy or not a dog that demands attention, he has sat and watched people walk by his kennel and choose another dog.

“All his carers don't understand why he's still here. They all describe him as a calm, clean dog. He adores his carers. He trusts them.”

Denise visits Mayflower regularly and along with other volunteers walks Elton.

She added: “Elton walks lovely on a lead and enjoys getting out.

“Mayflower keep putting out appeals for Elton and other dogs who need a foster home. Although Elton loves his carers, kennels should not be a dog’s forever home.

“Elton can walk with other dogs but he's best being the only dog in an adult household.”

She continues to raise funds for dogs like Elton through her Facebook fundraising page. 'Desperate doggies gift ideas'