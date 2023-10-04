News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Emergency services rushed to scene of house fire in Doncaster

Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a house fire in Doncaster this evening.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Oct 2023, 18:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 18:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reports are coming in of three fire appliances, police and paramedics at the scene on Maple Avenue in Cantley.

One resident said: “Must be a big one I can hear loads of sirens.”

Another said: “Must be sending a lot of resources keep hearing sirens.”

We have approached the emergency services for more information and will update the website as soon as we know more.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterCantley