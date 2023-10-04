Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reports are coming in of three fire appliances, police and paramedics at the scene on Maple Avenue in Cantley.

One resident said: “Must be a big one I can hear loads of sirens.”

Another said: “Must be sending a lot of resources keep hearing sirens.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...