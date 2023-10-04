Emergency services rushed to scene of house fire in Doncaster
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a house fire in Doncaster this evening.
Reports are coming in of three fire appliances, police and paramedics at the scene on Maple Avenue in Cantley.
One resident said: “Must be a big one I can hear loads of sirens.”
Another said: “Must be sending a lot of resources keep hearing sirens.”
We have approached the emergency services for more information and will update the website as soon as we know more.