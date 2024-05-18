Emergency services rush to scene of city centre fire this afternoon
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a city centre fire this afternoon.
Three fire appliances were seen on Christchurch near to the bingo alley late this afternoon.
We have approached the fire service for more details and will bring you more as we get it.
