Emergency services race to Doncaster street over concerns for person's safety
Police and ambulance crews raced to a quiet Doncaster residential street over concerns for a person’s safety.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the property in Nunnington Way, Kirk Sandall, this morning with residents reporting three police cars and two ambulances at the scene near to Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate at around 11am.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers and crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service had been called to the street over concerns for the safety and welfare of a person but released no other details.