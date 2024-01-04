News you can trust since 1925
Emergency services race to Doncaster street over concerns for person's safety

Police and ambulance crews raced to a quiet Doncaster residential street over concerns for a person’s safety.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jan 2024, 14:32 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:32 GMT
Emergency services were called to the property in Nunnington Way, Kirk Sandall, this morning with residents reporting three police cars and two ambulances at the scene near to Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate at around 11am.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers and crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service had been called to the street over concerns for the safety and welfare of a person but released no other details.

