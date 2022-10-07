Emergency services flock to scene of serious road incident near Doncaster
Emergency services have raced to the scene of a serious incident on a remote countryside road near Doncaster this morning.
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:20 am
Police, fire engines and ambulances are all at the scene of the incident, which has taken place at the junction of Idle Bank and the B1396 Doncaster Road at Sanderson’s Bank between Blaxton and Westwoodside.
Drivers in the area are being advised to avoid the location.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details of this morning’s incident.