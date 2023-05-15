Emergency services flock to scene as car flips onto its roof in Doncaster road smash
Emergency sercvices flocked to the scene after a car flipped onto its roof in a dramatic Doncaster road smash.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th May 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:48 BST
Police and paramedics were called to Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake on Saturday after the vehicle spun out of control and overturned.
Eyewitnesses reported the road being closed as emergency services dealt with the smash, which left the carriageway covered in debris.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that no-one was injured in the incident and that no further details about the crash would be released.