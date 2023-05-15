News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Full list of winners and losers
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores

Emergency services flock to scene as car flips onto its roof in Doncaster road smash

Emergency sercvices flocked to the scene after a car flipped onto its roof in a dramatic Doncaster road smash.

By Darren Burke
Published 15th May 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:48 BST

Police and paramedics were called to Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake on Saturday after the vehicle spun out of control and overturned.

Eyewitnesses reported the road being closed as emergency services dealt with the smash, which left the carriageway covered in debris.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that no-one was injured in the incident and that no further details about the crash would be released.

A car flipped onto its roof in the dramatic smash in Doncaster.A car flipped onto its roof in the dramatic smash in Doncaster.
A car flipped onto its roof in the dramatic smash in Doncaster.
Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police