Emergency services flock to scene after customer dies at Doncaster pub

Emergency services flocked to a Doncaster pub after a customer reportedly collapsed and died on the premises.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and paramedics were called to The Turnpike in Bawtry on Saturday afternoon, with eyewitnesses reporting numerous emergency crews outside the High Street bar.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a fatality but said that the death was not been treated as suspicious and that no further details about the incident would be released.

The bar has not made any reference to the tragedy on social media.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police