Emergency services flock to scene after customer dies at Doncaster pub
Emergency services flocked to a Doncaster pub after a customer reportedly collapsed and died on the premises.
Police and paramedics were called to The Turnpike in Bawtry on Saturday afternoon, with eyewitnesses reporting numerous emergency crews outside the High Street bar.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a fatality but said that the death was not been treated as suspicious and that no further details about the incident would be released.
The bar has not made any reference to the tragedy on social media.