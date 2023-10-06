Emergency services flock to Doncaster shopping precinct this morning
Emergency services have raced to a Doncaster shopping precinct this morning, with numerous police vehicles at the scene.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Photos show a number of police vehicles currently at the scene on Carr House Road between the junctions of Jarratt Street and Cunningham Road.
The lay-by, just off Carr House Road, is home to a One Stop convenience store and popular fish and chip shop restaurant and takeaway Fish Bits.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details about this morning’s incident.