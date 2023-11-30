Emergency services flock to Doncaster city centre street over fears for person's safety
Eyewitnesses reported at least six police cars in attendance at the scene at the junction of Christ Church Road and Nether Hall Road.
One said: “They just raced into the road and blocked the street off.
"Then another load of cars arrived and the officers were all over the place.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (29 November) to reports of concerns for a person's welfare in Christ Church Road, Doncaster.
“On attendance, officers confirmed that everything was in order and their assistance was no longer required.”
