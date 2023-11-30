News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Emergency services flock to Doncaster city centre street over fears for person's safety

Emergency services raced to a Doncaster city centre street over fears for a person’s safety.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eyewitnesses reported at least six police cars in attendance at the scene at the junction of Christ Church Road and Nether Hall Road.

One said: “They just raced into the road and blocked the street off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Then another load of cars arrived and the officers were all over the place.”

Most Popular
Police raced to the Doncaster city centre street.Police raced to the Doncaster city centre street.
Police raced to the Doncaster city centre street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (29 November) to reports of concerns for a person's welfare in Christ Church Road, Doncaster.

“On attendance, officers confirmed that everything was in order and their assistance was no longer required.”

Anyone wanting to contact South Yorkshire Police to report incidents or crime can contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you are wanting to report crime in conifdence, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police