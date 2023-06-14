Emergency services dealing with serious incident on major Doncaster road this afternoon
Emergency services are dealing with a serious incident on a key Doncaster road this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST
Police and paramedics are currently at the scene of the incident on Leger Way in Wheatley.
Eyewitnesses have reported a collision between a number of vehicles between the Sandall Park roundabout near to the retail park and the Armthorpe Road roundabout.
It is understood the road is still open but traffic is building in the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.