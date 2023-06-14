News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Emergency services dealing with serious incident on major Doncaster road this afternoon

Emergency services are dealing with a serious incident on a key Doncaster road this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene of the incident on Leger Way in Wheatley.

Eyewitnesses have reported a collision between a number of vehicles between the Sandall Park roundabout near to the retail park and the Armthorpe Road roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood the road is still open but traffic is building in the area.

Emergency services are at the scene.Emergency services are at the scene.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Most Popular

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police