Emergency services dealing with rush hour crash on A1 north of Doncaster

Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A1 north of Doncaster this morning.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 7:33 am

National Highways Yorkshire said it was responding to reports of a collision on the nortbound carriageway near to Barnsdale Bar service station.

A tweet said: “We are responding to reports of an RTC (road traffic collision) at #BarnsdaleBar, #A1 northbound.

"There is currently congestion on the approach. #TrafficOfficers en route.”

Emergency services are dealing with the incident at Barnsdale Bar.

We have asked National Highways Yorkshire and other emergency services for more details on the incident.

