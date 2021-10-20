Emergency services dealing with rush hour crash on A1 north of Doncaster
Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A1 north of Doncaster this morning.
National Highways Yorkshire said it was responding to reports of a collision on the nortbound carriageway near to Barnsdale Bar service station.
A tweet said: “We are responding to reports of an RTC (road traffic collision) at #BarnsdaleBar, #A1 northbound.
"There is currently congestion on the approach. #TrafficOfficers en route.”
We have asked National Highways Yorkshire and other emergency services for more details on the incident.