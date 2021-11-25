Emergency services deal with serious incident on railway line near Doncaster

Police, fire and ambulance crews were reportedly called to Moorends level crossing in Marshland Road following the incident last night.

In a series of tweets, rail operator Northern said the line had been blocked – but later re-opened, but without giving exact details of the incident.

A spokesman said last night: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Hull the line is blocked.

“Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Selby.”

A later message read: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Hull the line has now reopened.

“Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled or delayed.”

There are unconfirmed reports a vehicle drove onto the railway line.