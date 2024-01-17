Emergency services called to "serious" incident on major Doncaster road
Emergency services were called to a serious incident on a major Doncaster road last night, police have said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Jossey Lane in Scawthorpe shortly before 7pm, with paramedics also reported in attendance by an eyewitness.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had been called to the street at 6.49pm to deal with a “medical episode.”
One eyewtitness said: “It looked pretty serious from what I saw.”
The force spokesman said that no further details would be released regarding the incident.