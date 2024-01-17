Emergency services called to "serious" incident on major Doncaster road

Emergency services were called to a serious incident on a major Doncaster road last night, police have said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Jossey Lane in Scawthorpe shortly before 7pm, with paramedics also reported in attendance by an eyewitness.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had been called to the street at 6.49pm to deal with a “medical episode.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One eyewtitness said: “It looked pretty serious from what I saw.”