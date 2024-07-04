Emergency services at the scene as Doncaster road sealed off this morning
Emergency services are all at the scene of a serious incident which has closed a Doncaster road this morning.
Paramedics, police and fire crews are all at the scene of the incident on The Avenue in Bentley, near to the road’s junction with Alexander Street.
One eyewtitness has reported two ambulances and police cars surrounding a vehicle at the scene.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of this morning’s incident.
