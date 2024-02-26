News you can trust since 1925
Emergency services at serious incident on Doncaster road after reports of car in ditch

Emergency services raced to the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster road, following reports of a car crashing into a ditch.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:18 GMT
Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to Idle Bank near Westwoodside in the Isle of Axholme last night, one eyewitness said.

She said: “There were lots of emergency services – two fire engines and four police cars but there were other ones there already and definitely a vehicle in the ditch.”

We have asked emergency services for details.

