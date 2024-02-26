Emergency services at serious incident on Doncaster road after reports of car in ditch
Emergency services raced to the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster road, following reports of a car crashing into a ditch.
Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to Idle Bank near Westwoodside in the Isle of Axholme last night, one eyewitness said.
She said: “There were lots of emergency services – two fire engines and four police cars but there were other ones there already and definitely a vehicle in the ditch.”
We have asked emergency services for details.