Emergency services at serious incident at Doncaster level crossing this afternoon

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident at a Doncaster level crossing this afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eyewitnesses have reported a large number of police and paramedics at Denaby level crossing in Doncaster Road, Denaby in the last hour.

Drivers have said heavy traffic is building up in the area near to the crossing, which carries the Doncaster to Sheffield line across Doncaster Road.