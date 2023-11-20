News you can trust since 1925
Emergency services at serious incident at Doncaster level crossing this afternoon

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident at a Doncaster level crossing this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
Eyewitnesses have reported a large number of police and paramedics at Denaby level crossing in Doncaster Road, Denaby in the last hour.

Drivers have said heavy traffic is building up in the area near to the crossing, which carries the Doncaster to Sheffield line across Doncaster Road.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police and Network Rail for further details of the incident.

