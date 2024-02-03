Emergency services at scene as serious incident shuts major Doncaster road this morning
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off this morning as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
The A630 West Moor Link, the road which leads from junction four of the M18 at Armthorpe into Doncaster city centre, has been partially closed near to the motorway roundabout following reports of a collision, eyewitnesses have reported.
Traffic is understood to be building up in the area and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.