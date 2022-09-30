Emergency services at A1(M) incident near Doncaster as drivers warned of delays
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident on the A1(M) near Doncaster this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 30th September 2022, 2:18 pm
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are attending the incident near to the M18 intersection near to Wadworth.
A spokesman said: “We're currently attending an incident on the A1M Northbound near Junction 35.
“We hope to come away from the incident soon, but expect significant delays in the area as the road is closed.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.