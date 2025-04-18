Woman suffers life altering injuries in Doncaster hit and run smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has suffered life-altering injuries and is seriously ill in hospital after an early morning hit and run smash in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to The Crescent in Woodlands shortly after 7am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.14am this morning (Friday 18 April) we were informed by the ambulance service to a road traffic collision on The Crescent in Doncaster.

“It is reported that the collision involved a pedestrian and a white Transit van.

Emergency services flocked to The Crescent in Woodlands this morning.

"It is reported that the driver of the van left the scene.

“A 62-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are described as life-altering.

“A scene was in place on The Crescent while officers conduct their work. Enquiries remain on going.”

Eyewitnesses reported a huge police presence at the scene throughout the morning.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.