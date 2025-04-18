Woman suffers life altering injuries in Doncaster hit and run smash
Emergency services were called to The Crescent in Woodlands shortly after 7am this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.14am this morning (Friday 18 April) we were informed by the ambulance service to a road traffic collision on The Crescent in Doncaster.
“It is reported that the collision involved a pedestrian and a white Transit van.
"It is reported that the driver of the van left the scene.
“A 62-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are described as life-altering.
“A scene was in place on The Crescent while officers conduct their work. Enquiries remain on going.”
Eyewitnesses reported a huge police presence at the scene throughout the morning.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
