Woman in hospital after driver flees from scene of Doncaster road smash

A woman was taken to hospital following a Doncaster road smash which saw two indiviudals flee driving a stolen car flee from the scene.

Emergency services were called to Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.06pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 April) we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall.

“It is reported that a white Suzuki SX4 and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved in a collision and two individuals ran from the Volkswagen.

The aftermath of the smash in Kirk Sandall. (Photo: Phillip Simon Watkins).

“A 31-year-old woman attended hospital with minor injuries.

“The Volkswagen was reported stolen from Doncaster on 19 April and has been recovered by officers.”

Pictures from the scene show that the Golf also destroyed a green roadside cabinet in the smash.

It is understood the pair inside the vehicle fled in the direction of Connaught Drive.

It is the latest in a series of incident on the road, which was recently reduced to a 20mph limit with traffic calming measures installed.

Traffic calming signs and bollards were destroyed just days after being installed and were later replaced with speed bumps.

The works came after a string of crashes and calls for action from residents.

City of Doncaster Council chiefs have introduced a 20mph limit along most of the road, which stretches from Barnby Dun Road in Kirk Sandall and links up with Armthorpe Lane.

But directional traffic island signs introduced along the road were smashed down by drivers after a reduction in the limit from 30mph was introduced.

There have been a number of incidents at the road’s junction with Armthorpe Lane with two incidents just a few weeks apart in April and May last year.

A house was also badly damaged after a vehicle smashed into it in Brecks Lane.

A concerned local said at the time: “The whole road needs attention.”

A family campaigning for road safety measures, who asked not to be identified, said: “We want to get across the seriousness of the issue and how we are on borrowed time before we read of another death.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.