Woman arrested as armed police swoop on Doncaster street after reports of gun fire

A woman has been arrested after armed police and the force helicopter descended on a Doncaster estate following reports of gunshots.

Police swooped on Scawsby last night, with eyewitnesses reporting the police helicopter hovering overhead for several hours while armed officers swarmed the streets.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.41pm yesterday (Monday 7 July), we were called to reports of a person with a firearm at Drummond Avenue, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a firearm was discharged at Emley Drive.

Armed police and the police helicopter swooped on the street in Scawsby.

"No injuries were reported in connection with the incident

“Armed officers attended and searched the area, with the support of the National Police Air Service (NPAS), to no gain.

“Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting offenders and she remains in police custody at this time.

“The report of a discharge has not been confirmed by officers at this time, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.