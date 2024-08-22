"We'll be here all day," say fire chiefs after huge blaze involving 10,000 tonnes of scrap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews are expected to spend all day at the scene of a huge blaze near to the A1 south of Doncaster after 10,000 tonnes of scrap went up in flames in a massive inferno.

More than 80 firefighters spent the night tackling the blaze – with the incident causing road chaos as drivers on the A1 stopped to watch the drama unfold near Elkesley.

In a fresh update this morning, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines, aerial ladder platform and the high-volume pump remain on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Approximately 10,000 tonnes of timber, scrap metal and machinery were involved in the fire.

Fire crews have spent the night at the scene.

"Please continue to avoid the area, we will be here all day. The fire investigation is scheduled for later today.”

Crews from across the region were called to the massive inferno at a recycling scrapyard on the Alpine industrial estate shortly after 8pm last night.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have had reports of drivers stopping on the A1 to observe the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is dangerous and could potentially block the route for emergency service, please avoid the area and allow us to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.”

Jockey Lane, which runs near to the A1, was closed in both directions, with crews at the scene overnight.

The spokesperson added: “There has been no reports of any injuries and we would like to thank everyone for their kind words to keep safe. Keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.”