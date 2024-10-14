"We will not be bullied," says Doncaster pub boss after vandals splatter bar and car with paint
The Three Horse Shoes in Branton came under attack in the early hours, with white paint splashed across the windows of the bar as well as a Kia car parked outside the premises in Doncaster Road.
Photos show thick blobs of paint streaked across the bar’s windows, door, walls and even beer garden tables following the attack.
General manager Mikey Hebden took to social media following the blitz – and blamed the attack on a “recent incident.”
He said: “You might have seen that we had some unwelcome visitors last night who decided to target the pub and my own car with vandalism.
"I believe this stems from a recent incident that occurred last week where we were ensuring that all our guests have a safe environment to be in.
“Let us be clear: we will not be bullied.
"This incident only strengthens our resolve to maintain a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone who steps through our doors.
"We will not tolerate behavior that threatens the well-being of our staff or guests, and we will always take the necessary steps to ensure that our pub remains a welcoming space for all.
“We are open for business as usual and encourage you to come down and show your support. We appreciate your loyalty and look forward to seeing you soon.”
