Water supplies begin returning to Doncaster homes as huge cut impacts thousands

Water supplies have begun returning to Doncaster homes this evening after a huge cut impacted thousands of people, homes and businesses across the city.

Pubs, shops and restaurants have all been forced to close with homes across huge swathes of the city left with little or no water – with Yorkshire Water workers racing to restore supplies after a power cut at one of its treatment works.

It is understood that supplies have now been restored to some impacted homes.

Residents across Doncaster have been left unable to cook, wash, flush toilets or use washing machines – and there were reports of shops selling out of bottled water.

Water is understood to be returning to homes and businesses across Doncaster tonight.

A number of pubs and restaurants also closed.

The Cumberland in Wheatley posted: “Unfortunately due to an issue with Yorkshire Water, we have no other option but to close due to having no water on site.”

The House Martin on Wheatley Hall Road shared: “With Doncaster having water issues this evening and the House Martin having no toilet facilities for guests to use and our kitchen unable to operate, we have taken the decision to close the pub for the remainder of the evening.”

Whitbys Fish and Chip Restaurant on Leger Way is also closed and posted: “Unfortunately, due to a Yorkshire Water outage, our restaurant is currently closed.”

Social events have also been cancelled, with The Point calling off its Quirky Choir session and the Legacy Church in Wheatley Hills also closing its doors.

Homes in the DN2, DN3, DN4 and DN5 areas – which covers Town Moor, Wheatley, Intake, Kirk Sandall, Edenthorpe, Clay Lane and Wheatley Hills have all been impacted – but it is understood homes and businesses all over Doncaster have been impacted.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “Unfortunately there has been a power failure at one of our key water treatment works in Doncaster late this afternoon.

"Colleagues including our high voltage electricians, the fire brigade and Northern PowerGrid are on site, with more colleagues on route.

"They are working hard to ensure the site is safe, understand the cause of the incident and carry out any necessary repairs.

“In the meantime, unfortunately, properties across DN2, DN3, DN4 and DN5 may have low pressure or no water supply.

"We are sorry to everyone impacted, we know how disruptive this will be, especially at this time of day. If the power remains off, the area impacted may extend.

“Colleagues are reviewing our priority services register and will deploy bottled water to customers on the register shortly.

"We are also in touch with Doncaster Royal Infirmary to ensure their supply is maintained.

“Unfortunately this is a complex and developing situation, therefore at this time we do not know when the power will be restored or when supplies will be back to normal.”

Please report any issues to Yorkshire Water on 0800 573553.