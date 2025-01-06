Watch: Yobs hurl chairs as mass brawl erupts in Doncaster's Frenchgate centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment groups of yobs hurled chairs and launched kicks and punches at each other in front of shocked shoppers in Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clip, widely shared on social media and which you can watch HERE shows groups of young men clashing near to The Mallard pub inside the shopping centre.

The footage shows rival groups trading kicks and punches before chairs are hurled through the air, landing yards away from diners at the nearby KFC restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clip, uploaded to X account Football Fights, suggests the groups were rival football supporters, claiming those inolved were supporters of Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town.

Yobs were filmed hurling chairs at each other in Doncaster's Frenchgate centre. (Photo: Football Fights/X).

The Twitter account wrote: “Doncaster and Grimsby fans clashing yesterday.”

It is understood the clip was filmed following Rovers’ 2-1 home defeat to Port Vale at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday while Grimsby supporters were travelling back from a 3-1 defeat at Bradford City.

Football website Fan Banter described the fight as a “laughably pathetic scrap.”