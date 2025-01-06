Watch: Yobs hurl chairs as mass brawl erupts in Doncaster's Frenchgate centre
The clip, widely shared on social media and which you can watch HERE shows groups of young men clashing near to The Mallard pub inside the shopping centre.
The footage shows rival groups trading kicks and punches before chairs are hurled through the air, landing yards away from diners at the nearby KFC restaurant.
The clip, uploaded to X account Football Fights, suggests the groups were rival football supporters, claiming those inolved were supporters of Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town.
The Twitter account wrote: “Doncaster and Grimsby fans clashing yesterday.”
It is understood the clip was filmed following Rovers’ 2-1 home defeat to Port Vale at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday while Grimsby supporters were travelling back from a 3-1 defeat at Bradford City.
Football website Fan Banter described the fight as a “laughably pathetic scrap.”
