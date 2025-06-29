Watch the video: Burst water pipe creates fountain in Doncaster city centre street
The pipe ruptured in Marshgate in the early hours of this morning, flooding nearby streets and cutting supplies to a number of homes.
Yorkshire Water engineers were called to the scene near to the Doncaster Warehouse nightclub and have spent the day carrying out urgent repairs.
In a message shared with customers, a spokesperson said: “We’re sorry customers in DN5 may have low pressure or no water due to a burst pipe.
"We're doing everything we can to get this fixed as soon as possible.
"We appreciate your patience and we'll keep you updated on our progress.”
The firm later said that homes and businesses in the DN2 and DN4 postcodes had also been impacted by the burst, which is understood to have seen water flowing out for more than seven hours.
