Watch: Dramatic video shows Doncaster petrol station engulfed in flames and smoke

This is the dramatic moment fire erupted at a Doncaster supermarket petrol station this morning, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Footage from the filling station at Morrisons on York Road shows flames underneath the station’s canopy, with huge clouds of black smoke billowing towards the adjoining supermarket.

Police and fire crews are at the scene, with the road leading to the petrol station sealed off as emergency services deal with the incident.

People have been advised to stay away from the area and there are unconfirmed reports that the supermarket itself has been closed while crews dealing with the incident.

A serious blaze has broken out at the Morrisons petrol station in York Road this morning. (Photo: Janice Swatten).

It is not clear at this stage if anyone has been injured in the drama.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.

We have also contacted Morrisons for comment.

Video courtesy of Janice Swatten.