Warning issued after large grassland fire destroys land in Doncaster
Crews from Rossington Fire Station were called out to tackle the flames at the Pit Top adjacent to iPort late last week, a spokesperson said.
They added: “Thankfully it was quickly brought under control, but as you can see, the flames spread fast across the dry grassland.
“With the hot, windy weather we’ve been having, even something as small as a lighter can have devastating consequences.
"Please be extra careful when out and about – it only takes a spark for a fire like this to start.
“A big thank you to the crew and crews from Doncaster who assisted us at this job."
Last week, crews issued a similar warning after a deliberate grassland blaze near to historic Grade II listed country mansion Rossington Hall, with crews again managing to contain the blaze.