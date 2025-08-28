Warning issued after fire breaks out near historic Doncaster hall

Fire chiefs have issued a warning after a deliberate blaze just yards from a historic, Grade II listed Doncaster country hall.

Crews were called out to a field near to Rossington Hall and were able to prevent the blaze from spreading.

A spokesperson for Rossington Fire Station said: “We attended a field fire at the back of Rossington Hall.

"Luckily, crews were able to get it under control quickly before it spread further.

“We know it might seem like “just a bit of fun,” but fires like this can cause serious damage to land, wildlife and even put people at risk.

"What might start off as a small flame can get out of hand in seconds, especially in dry conditions like we’ve had recently.

“Please remind children and young people in your care about the dangers of starting fires. It only takes one spark to cause a lot of harm.

“A huge thank you to the crews for their quick work keeping our community safe.”

Rossington Hall was taken over in 2011 and transformed from a former special school into a hotel and wedding venue by local business couple Gary and Michelle Gee.

The current hall, which was built and ready for occupation by 1883, replaced an earlier country mansion, named Shooters Hill, which was destroyed by fire.

The new building incorporated a portico, entrance hall, dining room, library, staircase hall, conservatory, drawing room, two sitting rooms, billiards room, 22 bedrooms and a bathroom and was built at a cost of around £60,000.

In 1939 the house was sold at auction to the Roman Catholic Order, The White Fathers. The house was then used as a training college for training missionary priests for Africa until war was declared and the hall was requisitioned.

In 1948 Doncaster Corporation purchased the hall for £18,000 and Rossington Hall became a school for children with special needs in 1953 until its closure in 2008.

Since opening in the summer of 2012, Rossington Hall has established itself as a luxury wedding, conference and dining venue, attracting guests from around the region and beyond including a host of celebrities such as Professor Brian Cox, First Dates host Fred Siriex, actor Sir Ian McKellen, Doncaster’s own Sheridan Smith and comedian David Baddiel.