Video: Occupants and two dog escape house fire in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:32 BST
Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Doncaster last night, Thursday July 31.

The incident took place on Cawdor Street in Bentley at 8.47pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “All occupants and two dogs were already out of the premise when crews arrived and there were no reports of any casualties.

“Crews left the scene at around 10.30pm.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

